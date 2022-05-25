Road work to close West Kelowna intersection

Construction at the Shannon Lake-Bartley-Stevens roundabout on Apr. 28, 2021. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)

The Shannon Lake-Bartley-Stevens intersection will be closed to traffic for paving from Monday, May 30 to Saturday, June 4.

The intersection is scheduled to remain open through the weekend, subject to weather conditions and contractor timelines. Detours on Shannon Lake and Juliann Road will remain in place while the work is being done. Emergency services, transit, and school bus service will be maintained.

Drivers are advised to follow speed limits along the detour routes and work zones. There will be periodic minor delays until the end of July to complete boulevard works and landscaping.

The project also includes active transportation upgrades to the Shannon Lake corridor to enhance safety, traffic flow and provide a key connection to the West Kelowna Business Park. Upgrades include extending sidewalks and bike lanes east on Shannon Lake Road, and bike lane and sidewalk improvements east of Dominion Road to Westlake Road.

Read More: West Kelowna has priorities other than multi-use path, says councillor

Read More: Crosswalk safety concern for West Kelowna councillor

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownainfrastructureRoad conditions