-Image: Facebook

Roadwork continues on Highway 33 in preparation for run-off

Construction 8 km east of Kelowna has reduced the highway to single lane alternating traffic.

Roadwork continues on Highway 33 in a bid to head off issues with the 2018 freshet.

Construction eight kilometres east of Kelowna has reduced the highway to single lane alternating traffic. At times the highway is expected to close, but a detour will be available via Goudie Road.

Crews will also continue to work along the highway clearing culverts and shoring up the inlets. This work is expected midweek and there could be the need to close the highway and implement a detour. For up-to-date information, please see DriveBC.ca

Local officials continue to monitor creeks in the region as flows are expected to increase this week with warmer temperatures forecast. On Monday crews began raising the dike along sections of the Mission Creek Greenway as a proactive flood protection measure. Currently the section between KLO and Hollywood Road is the only part of the Mission Creek Greenway open to the public.

Homeowners near creeks who have experienced localized and isolated flooding in the past are asked to prepare for potential problems. Self-serve sandbags are available across the Central Okanagan. Visit cordemergency.ca/map for the location nearest to you.

Okanagan Lake is still within seasonal norms, but boaters are asked to watch for floating debris and to reduce their wake along shoreline areas.

For up-to-date information, including evacuation alerts and orders that remain in place, as well as flood-preparedness resources, sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca. Follow us at facebook.com/cordemergency and twitter.com/co_emerg, or call the information line at 250-469-8490 or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

For municipal information such as specific flood protection measures being put in place, park and road closures or water quality advisories, visit their websites:

• City of Kelowna

• City of West Kelowna

• District of Lake Country

• District of Peachland

• Regional District of Central Okanagan

• Westbank First Nation

For current conditions on provincial roads such as Westside Road, visit drivebc.ca. For smaller provincially operated side roads click on the BC Flooding Information 2018 link.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hot weather records set to be broken in Kelowna, Vernon
Next story
UPDATED: Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty after he, Elizabeth May charged in pipeline case

Just Posted

Hot weather records set to be broken in Kelowna, Vernon

Temperatures set to soar in the Okanagan

Roadwork continues on Highway 33 in preparation for run-off

Construction 8 km east of Kelowna has reduced the highway to single lane alternating traffic.

Okanagan orchardists asked to watch for ‘radical labour activists’

“The radical activists may impersonate government officials…”

West Kelowna restaurant plagued by vandals reopens downtown

After a string of attacks on their former West Kelowna restaurant, the business reopens in Kelowna

Preserving the magic in the Okanagan-Similkameen for generations to come

Vinters keep a eco-friendly mentality while creating the taste of the Okanagan

Your May 14 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

UPDATED: Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty after he, Elizabeth May charged in pipeline case

The Burnaby-South MP was given a $500 fine

Okanagan champ returns from National Spelling Bee

Hannah Ramis placed 12th at event, even outspelling organizers

COLUMN: Building a coastal refinery in B.C. is just ‘common sense’

Coastal refineries would also protect our oceans, writes Black Press chairman David Black

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Actress had played Lois Lane opposite Christoper Reeve

Potentially hazardous mould found in Canadian warship

The military officer in charge of naval engineering says the health of sailors remains the navy’s top priority

Salmon virus found in farmed salmon linked to disease in B.C. chinook

New research by Pacific Salmon Foundation shows a strain of the virus may be affecting wild salmon

B.C. home prices virtually unchanged in April: report

Real estate association says prices rose by just 0.2 per cent compared to same time last year

Dozens killed in Gaza as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem

U.S. President Donald Trump the embassy opening a ‘great day for Israel’

Most Read