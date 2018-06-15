Rob Mayne, member of the City of Kelowna senior management team died suddenly Thursday morning Contributed

Rob Mayne died suddenly Thursday morning

The Mayor of Kelowna mourns the loss of a leader

A respected member of the City of Kelowna senior management team died suddenly Thursday morning, leaving his co-workers with heavy hearts for this loss to his family, friends and colleagues.

Rob Mayne was Divisional Director of Corporate Services – a diverse portfolio that included Police Services, Bylaw Services, Fire Services, Purchasing Services and the Office of the City Clerk.

“We are all deeply saddened by this news,” said Mayor Colin Basran. “Rob was a wonderful human being, along with being an excellent leader in our organization for 27 years. He was a humble leader and strong supporter of a safe, inclusive community.”

Mayne started with the City in 1991 as a Senior Accountant. Over the next 14 years, he held several positions within the Financial Services Department and in the Real Estate Division.

He became the Director of Corporate Services in 2008 and later Divisional Director of Corporate and Protective Services.

The City of Kelowna expresses its condolences to his partner, his three adult boys and his family and friends.

