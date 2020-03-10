(File photo)

Robbery suspects drag woman from vehicle, RCMP seek leads

Penticton RCMP are searching for two men responsible for dragging a woman from their vehicle

Police are searching for two suspects in a robbery who allegedly dragged a woman two blocks with their vehicle.

On March 9 around 2 p.m., Penticton RCMP received multiple reports of a woman screaming on Kinney Ave. while she appeared to be fighting with a man.

According to RCMP the woman had interrupted two men who were in the midst of stealing a license plate.

When she attempted to film them with her phone, one of the men grabbed her phone. The woman fought to keep her phone and did not let go even after the man jumped into the passenger side of the vehicle and the other man drove away.

The woman was dragged by the vehicle for nearly two blocks, before she was pushed out.

She suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for the two men and a white, 4-door-SUV, possibly a Cadillac with tinted side windows and a missing or smashed rear window.

The first suspect is described as a white male, less than six feet tall, and slim, wearing all black with a hat and hoodie.

The second suspect is also described by police as a slim, white male, with short hair that was dyed dirty blonde, wearing a black hoodie, black shoes, black hat and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

