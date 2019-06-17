Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak in Surrey

He’s keynote speaker at Surrey Environment and Business Awards luncheon by Surrey Board of Trade Sept. 17

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be the keynote speaker at the 13th Annual Surrey Environment and Business Awards luncheon held by the Surrey Board of Trade.

It’s happening on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel and tickets are $175 apiece or $1,925 for a table of 11.

Seats, says board CEO Anita Huberman, are “extremely limited.”

The award celebrate Surrey-based businesses and board member who demonstrate “exceptional dedication” to environmental issues.

Kennedy’s father was New York senator and U.S. attorney general Robert F. Kennedy and president John F. Kennedy was his uncle.

“We are very excited to bring the son of Robert Kennedy to Surrey, British Columbia,” Huberman told the Now-Leader.

“We’re going to be the largest city in B.C. and with him and Steve Forbes coming later in November to Surrey, we are wanting to put Surrey on the map,” she added.

“Surrey cannot be ignored. Robert Kennedy is of course very engaged in Silicon Valley and we are trying to make Surrey the next clean tech, really high-tech hub for Canada and so we look forward to hearing his great words of wisdom.”

Kennedy is president and co-founder of Waterkeeper Alliance, an environmental protection group working to preserve and conserve water resources.

He is also a partner in Silicon Valley’s VantagePoint Ventures Partners’ CleanTech investment team and Rolling Stone magazine named him among “100 agents of change.”

His impending Surrey engagement is not without controversy as Kennedy is a high-profile skeptic of childhood vaccination and has lent his support to the so-called anti-vaxxer movement in the U.S.

“We’re certainly aware of it and understand and appreciate the concerns by the members of the public,” Huberman said, “but he’s going to be speaking on clean technology, environmental policy, water resources at our environment and business awards so I know that there’s concern and whenever you bring in a high-profile speaker such as Mr. Kennedy, there are causes that they may or may not support that are beyond our control.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Otters devour 150 trout at Kootenay hatchery
Next story
Restrictive policies affecting labour mobility for care aides in B.C.

Just Posted

McCurdy project in Rutland gets go-ahead from Kelowna councillors

Controversial supportive housing project expected to break ground this summer

UPDATE: Suspect in police chase rams fire hydrant on Highway 33

Water is flooding Highway 33 in Kelowna Monday afternoon

Judas Priest rocks Kelowna’s Prospera Place

Judas Priest is on a 32 date tour of North America

Restrictive policies affecting labour mobility for care aides in B.C.

‘I had to take two competency exams and pay over $1,400,’ said an Okanagan care aide

Kelowna fundraiser brings in almost $100,000 for diabetes research

2019 Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes fundraiser has been in Kelowna for 17 years

PHOTOS: Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River

Ecotourism operator captures images of the rare white orca

Victoria mom describes finding son ‘gone’ on first day of coroners inquest into overdose death

Resulting recommendations could change handling of youth records amidst the overdose crisis

Dash-cam video in trial of accused cop killer shows man with a gun

Footage is shown at trial of Oscar Arfmann, charged with killing Const. John Davidson of Abbotsford

Suicide confirmed in case of B.C. father who’d been missing for months

2018 disappearance sparked massive search for Ben Kilmer

Eight U.S. senators write to John Horgan over B.C. mining pollution

The dispute stems from Teck Resources’ coal mines in B.C.’s Elk Valley

Threats charge against Surrey’s Jaspal Atwal stayed

Atwal, 64, was at centre of controversy in 2018 over his attendance at prime minister’s reception in India

Emerging artists given chance at Shuswap’s Roots Blues Festival

Chosen participants can perform two 40-minute sets on the Wednesday or Thursday night, and more.

Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak in Surrey

He’s keynote speaker at Surrey Environment and Business Awards luncheon by Surrey Board of Trade Sept. 17

Otters devour 150 trout at Kootenay hatchery

The hatchery has lost close to 150 fish in the past several months

Most Read