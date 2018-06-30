Rock outlaws The Wild! to hit Kelowna’s stage

These rockers will be at the Okanagan Tattoo and Brew Fest

Canadian rock outlaws are headed to Kelowna this summer.

The Wild!, recently shared a new single, Another Bottle, and debuted a new video for its song Best In The West.

The rockers will make a stop in Kelowna at the Okanagan Tattoo and Brew Fest, July 20.

“An accurate depiction of life on a road with a band built on reckless abandon,” frontman and guitarist Dylan Villain said. “Thanks for the hangover, UK.”

The Wild! is hitting the road in 2018 harder than ever. The band headlined throughout Canada in April with The Lazys on a two-week trek aptly dubbed the Nothin’ But Another Bottle Canadian Tour 2018, before heading to the States.

Directed by long-time band collaborator, Stuey Kubrick, Best In The West is the third music video the band released from their latest LP, Wild At Heart.

“This record is a big one for me. All of us, man. I really had to go through some sh** to get things right on this one,” Villian said. “I can honestly sit here today and tell you that we made the best record we possibly could. I’m proud as hell of it and I can’t wait for all of you to hear it. It’s everything I wanted it to be.”

Produced by Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica, Airbourne, Aerosmith) at Armoury Studios in Vancouver, Wild At Heart is the follow-up to their debut EP, GxDxWxB, which stands for “God Damn Wild Boys,” that was released in 2015.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.