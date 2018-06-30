Contributed

Rock outlaws The Wild! to hit Kelowna’s stage

These rockers will be at the Okanagan Tattoo and Brew Fest

Canadian rock outlaws are headed to Kelowna this summer.

The Wild!, recently shared a new single, Another Bottle, and debuted a new video for its song Best In The West.

The rockers will make a stop in Kelowna at the Okanagan Tattoo and Brew Fest, July 20.

“An accurate depiction of life on a road with a band built on reckless abandon,” frontman and guitarist Dylan Villain said. “Thanks for the hangover, UK.”

The Wild! is hitting the road in 2018 harder than ever. The band headlined throughout Canada in April with The Lazys on a two-week trek aptly dubbed the Nothin’ But Another Bottle Canadian Tour 2018, before heading to the States.

Directed by long-time band collaborator, Stuey Kubrick, Best In The West is the third music video the band released from their latest LP, Wild At Heart.

“This record is a big one for me. All of us, man. I really had to go through some sh** to get things right on this one,” Villian said. “I can honestly sit here today and tell you that we made the best record we possibly could. I’m proud as hell of it and I can’t wait for all of you to hear it. It’s everything I wanted it to be.”

Produced by Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica, Airbourne, Aerosmith) at Armoury Studios in Vancouver, Wild At Heart is the follow-up to their debut EP, GxDxWxB, which stands for “God Damn Wild Boys,” that was released in 2015.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Okanagan ‘Regulators’ mount up to clean up the streets
Next story
PHOTOS: Rally in Vancouver protests family separation at the U.S.-Mexican border

Just Posted

Fill up your gas tank in Vernon this weekend

Kelowna - Vernon currently has the cheapest gas prices in the Okanagan

PHOTOS: Rally in Vancouver protests family separation at the U.S.-Mexican border

‘End Family Separation’ and ‘Las Familias Merecen Estar Unidas’ some of signs outside U.S. consulate

Rock outlaws The Wild! to hit Kelowna’s stage

These rockers will be at the Okanagan Tattoo and Brew Fest

NHL players switch to softball in Kelowna

Homebase Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament is raising money for the KGH Foundation

Canada Day eh? Eat ribs, go bike riding and enjoy entertainment in the Okanagan

Join in the festivities in Kelowna, Penticton, Lake Country and other cities in the region

Kitten yoga combines cuteness, relaxation at fundraiser for B.C. animal group

Langley City yoga instructor Ann Marie is leading kitten yoga classes to benefit LAPS.

Family grieving after Kamloops man, 19, dies in workplace accident

Brendan Stokes was employed at Kamloops Tirecraft, and was killed in some kind of accident

South Okanagan ‘Regulators’ mount up to clean up the streets

A group of concerned Penticton citizens want to clean up the downtown of drug users

Man suffers complete, partial limb loss after falling off CP Rail train: RCMP

The man, 25, was conscious but under the influence of alcohol when he was found in Revelstoke

Botched bank robbery, flying bullets, and terrified horse carriage staff

The voices of those caught up in Stephen Reid’s 1999 gunfire police chase through sleepy Victoria

1 year after vanishing from the sky, B.C. pilot is remembered

Alex Simmons and Sydney Robillard were in a Piper Warrior aircraft that left Alberta on June 8, 2017

B.C. woman outraged after 2 mountain goats killed along Highway 31

A nanny and a kid goat were struck just north of Kaslo this week.

Indigenous woman fights to stay in Canada, saying traditional territory is B.C.

Mique’l Dangeli belongs to Tsimshian First Nation, whose territory straddles border of Alaska, B.C.

Vancouver officer apologizes for kissing girl, woman at sentencing hearing

Former Vancouver police detective James Fisher has pleaded guilty to breach of trust, exploitation

Most Read