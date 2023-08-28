Highways crews are en route to reports of a rock slide near North Beach Road, north of Summerland. (Facebook photo from Tahea Mack)

Highways crews are en route to reports of a rock slide near North Beach Road, north of Summerland. (Facebook photo from Tahea Mack)

Rock slide blocks Highway 97 north of Summerland

All lanes of traffic reported blocked as of afternoon of Aug. 28

An assessment is in progress following reports of a landslide at North Beach Road north of Summerland.

The incident was reported by DriveBC on Monday, Aug. 28 around 2:20 p.m. Highways crews have arrived and are waiting for a geotechnical assessement.

According to the report, all lanes of the highway are blocked in both directions.

A detour is available using Highway 97C, Highway 5A, Highway 3 and Highway 33.

To report a typo, email:
newsroom@summerlandreview.com.


newsroom@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Highway 97landslideSummerland

Previous story
Significant infrastructure damage in North Shuswap due to wildfire
Next story
Good Samaritan turns in stolen bike, Kelowna RCMP searching for owner

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP are searching for the rightful owner of this bike. (Kelowna RCMP)
Good Samaritan turns in stolen bike, Kelowna RCMP searching for owner

Kelowna council chambers (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna residents get more time to consider borrowing $241M for recreation

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas took time during council’s Aug. 28 regular meeting to thank firefighters, first responders, emergency service personnel and other for their efforts amid the wildfire crisis in the Central Okanagan. (City of Kelowna/video)
‘How do I find the words’: Kelowna’s mayor speaks to wildfire response

Wildfire damage of homes on the West Kelowna hillside overlooking Okanagan Lake became more widely apparent when the smoke from the Grouse Complex wildfires lifted from the valley on Wednesday. (File photo)
Okanagan wildfires add stress to house insurance sector