Rock slide blocks Highway 97 north of Summerland

All lanes of traffic reported blocked as of afternoon of Aug. 28

Highways crews are en route to reports of a rock slide near North Beach Road, north of Summerland. (Facebook photo from Tahea Mack)

An assessment is in progress following reports of a landslide at North Beach Road north of Summerland.

The incident was reported by DriveBC on Monday, Aug. 28 around 2:20 p.m. Highways crews have arrived and are waiting for a geotechnical assessement.

According to the report, all lanes of the highway are blocked in both directions.

A detour is available using Highway 97C, Highway 5A, Highway 3 and Highway 33.

