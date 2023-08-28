Rock slide blocks Highway 97 north of Summerland

An assessment is in progress following reports of a landslide at North Beach Road north of Summerland.
The incident was reported by DriveBC on Monday, Aug. 28 around 2:20 p.m. Highways crews have arrived and are waiting for a geotechnical assessement.
According to the report, all lanes of the highway are blocked in both directions.
A detour is available using Highway 97C, Highway 5A, Highway 3 and Highway 33.
