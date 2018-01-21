DriveBC

Rockslide closes Coquihalla northbound

Highway 5 is closed in both directions according to DriveBC

  • Jan. 21, 2018 11:56 p.m.
  • News

The Coquihalla is closed from Hope to Merritt due to a rockslide in the northbound lanes and a vehicle incident in the southbound lanes.

A geo-tech assessment is in progress, for the rockslide.

Southbound lanes are estimated to reopen about 4 a.m.

However, there is no estimated time of reopening for the northbound lanes, which could mean an overnight closure.

A detour is available via Highway 1 and the next update from DriveBC will be at 9 a.m., for northbound traffic.

RELATED: Coquihalla drivers prepare for snow

The rockslide occurred sometime around 8 p.m. and a snowfall warning was in effect for Highway 5.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Rockslide closes Coquihalla northbound

Highway 5 is closed in both directions according to DriveBC

Community Leader Awards: Sheila Gardiner-Watt

The Kelowna Capital News celebrates those in the community who go above and beyond

Mamas for Mamas founder survives with new lease on life

Kelowna’s Shannon Christensen escaped a dangerous situation and lived to tell about it

Announced this week in Kelowna

A listing of some of the events that were announced in the Kelowna area this week

Big White ski instructor named Top 10 in Canada

Big White’s Josh Foster has been selected for the Canadian Ski Instructors’ Alliance (CSIA) Interski team

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Philadelphia Eagles headed to Super Bowl

After routing the Minnesota Vikings 38-7, they will face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots

Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington on Vancouver Island

Road to ski resort deemed unsafe, vehicles buried under more than three feet of snow

VIDEO: Dramatic video shows return of rescued B.C. snowboarders

Two snowboarders were rescued near Rossland, B.C. on Sunday after being lost overnight.

Tom Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20

New England to face winner of Sunday night’s game between Minnesota and Philadelphia on Feb. 4

Letter: Site C figures not correct

Kelowna letter-writer raises questions about the Site C dam project

Letter: Site C opponents are whining

If native treaty rights are being disrespected, just who is disrespecting them?

Albas: Canada Jobs program being politicized

Conservative MP Dan Albas’ weekly column takes on the student summer job plan

Fuhr: Pension for Life is a commitment to veterans

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr talks about his government’s commitment to veterans

Most Read