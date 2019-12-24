A rockslide early in the morning of Dec. 24 has closed Highway 97 at the south end of Vaseaux Lake. There is no current estimate for when the road will be reopened. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Highway 97 in South Okanagan open following rock slide

There is currently no estimated time of reopening

Update: 12:00 p.m.

The area of road where the slide occurred has been cleared and the section of Highway 97 reopened.

Original Story:

A rock slide has shut down Highway 97 in both directions near Okanagan Falls.

The slide occurred between Sundial Road and Vaseux Lake Crescent, about 5 km south of Okanagan Falls.

DriveBC is reporting an assessment is in progress, however there is currently no estimated time of the highway reopening.

A detour is available via Highway 3 to Keremeos and Highway 3A from Keremeos to Kaleden.

According to DriveBC rocks began to fall on the road about 2 a.m., Tuesday.

Check DriveBC for updates.

