Single-lane alternating traffic had been in effect.

A rock slide is blocking one lane off the Trans-Canada Highway west of Sicamous. (Cindy Schedlosky/Facebook)

Update 4 p.m:

Highway maintenance contractor AIM Roads reports all lanes of the highway are clear.

Original Story:

A rock slide has blocked one lane of the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

According to Drive BC, the slide is between Bernie Road and Old Sicamous Road 5 km west of Sicamous. Single lane alternating traffic is in place.

