A semi approaches a rock slide on Highway 3 west of Midway Monday morning, March 2. Photo: Submitted

A semi approaches a rock slide on Highway 3 west of Midway Monday morning, March 2. Photo: Submitted

Rock slide hits Hwy 3 west of Midway

No one hurt after rock face gives way, says highway contractor

Highway 3 is down to single-lane alternating traffic west of Midway following a rock slide at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 2.

READ MORE: Hwy 3 to open to both lanes at Christina Lake slide overnight, on weekends

READ MORE: Christina Lake slide still partly blocking Hwy 3

Greg McNeil, operations manager at the highway contractor Yellowhead Road and Bridge (YRB), said a small section of a rock-face fell onto the westbound lane roughly six kilometres west of the village. No one was hurt when the slide let loose around 600 cubic metres of rock, he said.

YRB expects the highway will re-open to two-lane traffic by the end of day, Wednesday.

Crews will have to take down a 25-metre high pine tree above the slide because the tree is at risk of falling onto the road.

McNeil said the slide was likely caused by February’s free/thaw cycle, much like the recent highway slide above Christina Lake.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Liberals plan ‘proactive’ gun legislation soon
Next story
47 Canadians charged in global online child sex exploitation investigation

Just Posted

Car crash at Harvey Ave and Richter St (Jacqueline Gelineauy
Lanes closed after two vehicle crash at Harvey and Richter

Arlington Street Investments proposed development, as shown in original four-storey form (Arlington Street Inv.)
Rutland rental development rises from 4 storeys to 8

Artist rendering (Photo/Vibona Ent.)
Kelowna council approves rezoning for St. Paul Pot shop

Interior Health says it is moving away from clinics specific administrating the COVID-19 vaccines. Photo: Interior Health
Interior Health to transition away from COVID-19 vaccine clinics