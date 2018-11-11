Rockets fall to Portland Winterhawks

Oct. 20, 2017 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

The Portland Winterhawks defeated the Kelowna Rockets 3-0, on Saturday night at the Modo Center in Portland, Oregon.

Joachim Blichfeld got the Winterhawks on the board early when he put one past Kelowna’s starter, James Porter, 3:30 into the game. The Rockets penalty kill went to work early in the game as well; Conner Bruggen-Cate was called for interference at 4:17, Kyle Topping then joined him in the box 18 seconds later after he flipped a puck into the crowd. Kelowna was able to kill off the five on three against the Western Hockey Leagues best power play team. Portland headed into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead.

Cody Glass gave the Winterhawks a 2-0 lead 6:43 into the middle frame, a shot bounced off of the end boards and onto his stick. The Rockets headed into the dressing room down 2-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Kelowna and Portland went back and forth in the final period until Reece Newkirk put one between Porter’s legs to extend Portland’s lead to 3-0.

Kelowna’s record falls to 8-11-0-0.

James Porter’s record is now 2-4-0-0, he turned aside 47 of the 50 shots he faced. Portland outshot the Rockets 50-26.

The Rockets will face the Winterhawks again tomorrow, Nov. 11. They’ll face B.C. Division rival, Prince George on the road Wednesday, Nov 14. The Rockets will wrap up their road trip when play back to back nights in Alberta. They’ll stop in Red Deer Nov 16 and Edmonton on Nov. 17.

The Rockets are back home again on Wednesday, Nov. 21 when they host the Regina Pats at Prospera Place for Hat Trick Wednesday.

