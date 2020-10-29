KELOWNA, BC - OCTOBER 12: Kaedan Korczak #6 of the Kelowna Rockets skates with the puck against the Kamloops Blazers at Prospera Place on October 12, 2019 in Kelowna, Canada. Korczak was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2019 NHL entry draft. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Rockets’ Kaedan Korczak invited to Canada’s World Junior Team selection camp

The camp will take place from Nov. 16 to Dec. 13 in Red Deer, Alberta

Kelowna Rockets’ top defenseman Kaedan Korczak has earned an invitation to Canada’s National Junior Team Sport Chek Selection Camp in Red Deer, Alberta, ahead of the much anticipated 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Vegas Golden Knights prospect is coming off a career year, netting 11 goals and adding 38 assists. His 180 shots on goal also ranked second among all Rockets players.

The players, including five goaltenders, 15 defensemen and 26 forwards, will compete for a chance to represent Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, Dec. 25-Jan. 5 in Edmonton, Alta.

Among the 46 players are six returnees who won gold at the 2020 World Juniors – Quinton Byfield (Newmarket, Ont./Sudbury, OHL), Bowen Byram (Cranbrook, B.C./Vancouver, WHL), Dylan Cozens (Whitehorse, Y.T./Lethbridge, WHL), Jamie Drysdale (Toronto/Erie, OHL), Connor McMichael (Ajax, Ont./London, OHL) and Dawson Mercer (Bay Roberts, N.L./Chicoutimi, QMJHL).

“Although this has been a difficult year for our athletes and staff, we are excited to unveil the 46 players who will compete for a spot on Canada’s National Junior Team at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams for Hockey Canada.

“We know our athletes are excited for the opportunity to defend gold on home ice this year, and we expect a highly competitive selection camp with a number of difficult decisions to be made when it comes time to select the players who will wear the Maple Leaf in Edmonton in December.”

Canada’s National Junior Team Sport Chek Selection Camp will be held at the Westerner Park Centrium, home of the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League (WHL) from Nov. 16 to Dec. 13.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors’ Carter Wilkie making the jump to college hockey

The selection camp will include practices and three intrasquad games, as well as six games against a team of U SPORTS all-stars before the team enters the bubble in Edmonton in preparation for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. The camp will take place in a cohort bubble and will be closed to the public and media. Details about media availability throughout selection camp will be announced at a later date.

“As we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, Hockey Canada has taken important steps to maintain the health and safety of our National Junior Team athletes and staff, as well as the community at large, during selection camp and throughout the World Juniors,” said Tom Renney, chief executive officer of Hockey Canada.

“As much as we would enjoy allowing fans into the building to support Team Canada throughout the camp, we need to be responsible as we look to keep all parties safe before teams enter the bubble in Edmonton.”

The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Christmas Day with three games before Canada kicks off its tournament schedule on Dec. 26 against Germany at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets loan Wilton and Poole to Manitoba Junior Hockey League teams

