Prospera Centre will be empty on Wednesday night at the Rockets and Giants and postponed due to COVID protocols (Photo by Marissa Baecker)

Rockets vs. Vancouver Giants game postponed due to COVID

It’s the second game postponed between the Rockets and the Giants

Tonight’s Kelowna Rockets game has been postponed due to the WHL’s COVID-19 protocols affecting the Vancouver Giants.

This is now the second game between the Rockets and the Giants that has been postponed and now rescheduled yet. The first game that was postponed was originally scheduled for Friday, Jan.7.

The WHL and the league’s chief medical officer is working with the Giants on the matter.

Kelowna’s scheduled games this weekend will still be played as scheduled. They welcome the Everett Silvertips Friday night and the Tri-City Americans Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. both nights at the Prospera Centre.

