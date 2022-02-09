Rockets vs. Vancouver Giants game postponed due to COVID

Tonight’s Kelowna Rockets game has been postponed due to the WHL’s COVID-19 protocols affecting the Vancouver Giants.
This is now the second game between the Rockets and the Giants that has been postponed and now rescheduled yet. The first game that was postponed was originally scheduled for Friday, Jan.7.
The WHL and the league’s chief medical officer is working with the Giants on the matter.
Kelowna’s scheduled games this weekend will still be played as scheduled. They welcome the Everett Silvertips Friday night and the Tri-City Americans Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. both nights at the Prospera Centre.
