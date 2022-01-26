Rockets win 7th straight game against Victoria, 4-3 in the shootout

Colton Dach has two assists in the win over Victoria on Tuesday night (Photo credit - Steve Dunsmoor)

Jake Poole and Colton Dach each had two points in the win

The Kelowna Rockets have now won seven straight games against the Victoria Royals after a 4-3 shootout win last night (Jan. 25) at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Vancouver Island.

Forward Jake Poole, playing in his 100th career WHL game, continued his hot play of late by scoring his 11th goal of the season on the powerplay in the first period. He also added an assist later on and now has 14 points in his last seven games.

Victoria owned the second period, scoring three straight goals. Royals leading scorer Bailey Peach found the back of the net for the 22nd and 23rd time this season. Reggie Newman also scored on the powerplay.

Kelowna mounted a comeback in the third period as they got goals from Scott Cousins and Mark Liwiski. It was Liwiski’s first game back from a two-game suspension. Colton Dach registered two assists, bringing him to 32 points in 30 games this season.

Minnesota Wild prospect Pavel Novak completed the Rockets comeback as he scored the only goal in the shootout to achieve the win.

Tayln Boyko made 18 saves to secure his third straight win while Campbell Arnold made 33 saves in the loss. With the win, Kelowna improved to 19-10-1-3 on the season. Victoria is yet to record a win in 2022.

Both teams are back in action tonight (Jan. 26) with puck drop being at 7:05 p.m. at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

All Rockets games are available to watch on WHL Live on CHL TV at watch.CHL.ca or to listen to on 1550AM.

