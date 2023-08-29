Rockfall work closes portion of Okanagan Rail Trail

Work between Kickwillie Loop Road and Kekuli Bay Provincial Park happens weekdays, 7am-5pm, starting Sept. 5

Rockfall mitigation work will be done from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays on the Okanagan Rail Trail from Kickwillie Loop Road to Kekuli Bay Provincial Park Sept. 5-15. The portion will be open to trail users after 5 p.m. and all day on weekends. A detour will also be in effect. (RDNO photo)

A portion of the Okanagan Rail Trail will soon be closed for 10 days.

The section from Kickwillie Loop Road to Kekuli Bay Provincial Park will be shut down from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays from Sept. 5-15 to allow for rockfall mitigation work.

The section will be open and accessible all day on weekends, and after 5 p.m. weekdays.

A detour route will be available throughout the work via the Kal Crystal Waters Trail. Those planning on using the detour route are advised that the Kal Crystal Waters Trail has steeper grades than the Okanagan Rail Trail and is, therefore, more challenging.

“We ask trail users to please respect all closure notices and follow detour signage as needed,” said the Regional District of North Okanagan.

