Rocks were blocking Highway 1 east of Chase around 3 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021. (Angie Clark/Facebook)

Rocks were blocking Highway 1 east of Chase around 3 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021. (Angie Clark/Facebook)

Rocks blocking both lanes of Highway 1 east of Chase

According to DriveBC, a rockslide occurred 10 kilometres east of Chase around 2:45 p.m.

Rocks are blocking both lanes of Highway 1 east of Chase.

According to DriveBC, a rockslide occurred 10 kilometres east of Chase around 2:45 p.m. and the incident is being looked into.

A transportation incident report shared through the Alertable app said rocks had fallen on the highway between Little River and Lindburg roads. The incident occurred just after another involving rocks on the highway between Lindburg and Des Fosses roads.

Motorists are being told to watch for traffic control and expect delays.

Read more: Sicamous council approves purchase of biomass heating system for industrial park

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

trans-canada highway

Previous story
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Vanderhoof after active shooter sparks city-wide lockdown
Next story
VIDEO: Highway 1 reopens to the Fraser Valley

Just Posted

Emil Anderson Maintenance and Kiewit crews working to remove the damaged jump span on the Coquihalla’s Jessica Bridge. (BC Transportation photo)
Heavily damaged Coquihalla expected to re-open in late January

(BC Centre for Disease Control)
Central Okanagan records 38% decline in COVID-19 cases

RCMP surround a home on Gordon Drive in Kelowna. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)
Investigation continues into RCMP standoff in Kelowna

A photo of the owner with their dogs that were involved in the attack at West Kelowna’s Kalamoir Regional Park on Nov. 16. (Facebook.com/Kelowna Alert)
Dog attack at West Kelowna park results in 2 dogs seized