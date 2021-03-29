Dale Belvedere, with the SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre, treated three great horned owls for suspected rat poisoning in 2018. (Mark Brett/Black Press Media file photo)

Dale Belvedere, with the SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre, treated three great horned owls for suspected rat poisoning in 2018. (Mark Brett/Black Press Media file photo)

Rodenticide ban finding traction in B.C. communities

Advocacy movement hopes other municipalities follow Salmon Arm’s lead

Deanna Pfeifer wanted to spend more time in nature.

After retiring as a nurse in 2019, she wanted to get outdoors, where her travels led her to observe an owl near her Saanich home on Vancouver Island.

She watched it, photographed it and videotaped it, then one day she discovered the owl dead on the ground below its familiar perch.

“It was a morning under perfect conditions…there were no feathers around, no sign if injury,” Pheifer recalled in an interview with Black Press Media.

“I wanted to find out what happened to it, and that led me to learn it died from rat poisoning, and that led to me to where I am now advocating for a ban on rodenticides and alternative ways to control rodent problems besides using this poisons.”

Pfeifer has joined a group connected through social media taking up the rodenticide ban, having already talked with the provincial agriculture and environment cabinet ministers, and circulating a petition to convince municipal councils to adopt the ban.

READ MORE: Potential impact on raptors influences Salmon Arm rotenticide ban decision

READ MORE: Penticton letter – Poisoning rats a bad idea

In the Okanagan-Shuswap region, the City of Salmon Arm council has taken that step, becoming the first municipality outside of the Lower Mainland and Southern Vancouver Island to adopt the ban.

“We applaud the City of Salmon Arm for making progressive and humane pest control a priority for local wildlife and community members,” said Dr. Sara Dubois, the BC SPCA’s chief scientific officer.

Pfeifer says research science data collection is clearly showing how rodent poison control measures are being introduced into the food chain thereby affecting other animals.

“In my area, seven raptors were found dead last year, and they are dying from eating poisoned rodents,” she said.

“Dogs and cats can even get infected if exposing themselves to a poisoned rodent, and it can cost $5,000 to $10,000 to treat your pet if that happens.

“Pest control (using poisons) is not cheap and is temporary. It doesn’t deal with the problem which becomes never-ending.”

She said a poisoned rat dies a slow, painful death after being poisoned, one which leaves them vulnerable to other wildlife who feed on rodents, and in doing so consume the same poison infecting the rat.

“If anything they become even more toxic because they continue to eat the bait because they are hungry.”

Pfeifer cites a research study in Santa Monica, Cal., where it was discovered mountain lions, bobcats, coyotes and foxes were all found to have rodenticide residue in their bodies.

“It has a lethal affect on an animal’s immune system,” she said.

Pfeifer argues there are more human practices for solving rodent problems, noting the ministry of agriculture is currently testing one of those strategies on farms as a pilot project.

New companies are also popping up which market themselves on using humane treatments practices to deal with rodent infestations.

She points to Humane Solutions, a company developing CatchData, a new trap technology that provides a poison-free method for managing rodent populations by providing instant, automated kills. Besides being eco-friendly the technology provides actual data so the need for control measures can be assessed and addressed rather than ambiguously applied.

“We believe this is a game-changer for the industry,” she said.

“There are easy altnerative options to using rodenticides and we are hoping the minister of environment acts very soon to recognize that.”

For tips on how to rodent-proof your home, check out https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/getting-rid-rodents.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Stop Asian Hate Rally draws hundreds to Vancouver Art Gallery
Next story
More than one year later, Kelowna RCMP releases identity of Upper Mission homicide victim

Just Posted

Amanpreet Bal. (Kelowna RCMP)
More than one year later, Kelowna RCMP releases identity of Upper Mission homicide victim

Amanpreet Bal, 29, was the victim of a targeted shooting on Trumpeter Court last March

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man who reportedly approached children on Forest Edge Road identified

The man is not involved in other recent reports of child luring in the city

The Kelowna Fire Department is reminding residents campfires are not allowed within the City of Kelowna. (Pixabay)
Kelowna fire crews douse grass fire

The department is reminding residents campfires are not allowed in the city

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna fire crews respond to early morning balcony fire

The fire has been deemed accidental

In this photo released by the Suez Canal Authority, a boat navigates in front of a massive cargo ship, named the Ever Given, rear, sits grounded Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after it turned sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping. An Egyptian official warned Wednesday it could take at least two days to clear the ship. (Suez Canal Authority via AP)
Ever Given, the Suez-blocking boat, is huge. Here’s what it’d look like beside Kelowna landmarks

Ever Given was finally “re-floated” on Sunday evening

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

A pilot program for electric vehicle repair was launched at B.C. Institute of Technology in late 2019. (B.C. government)
Electric vehicle repair training expands to Kelowna, Victoria, Prince George

160 new B.C. training spaces expected to be available this fall

It was a windy day in Penticton, but for many kiteboarders and windsurfers, it was pure heaven on Skaha Lake Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Sandy Steck SSteck Photography)
Kiteboarders catch major air in Penticton during Sunday’s windstorm

Kiteboarders and windsurfers took to Skaha Lake in droves Sunday

Around 150 people came out to rally against Asian racism at a protest at Gyro Park on Sunday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
‘No more hate and hurt’ was the message at Penticton rally against Asian racism

Around 150 people came out to denounce the uptick of violence and hate against Asians

Henry the great horned owl is set free in Coldstream Sunday, March 28, at the home of Kathy and Al Renaud, who found the bird on their property suffering from secondary poisoning after digesting an infested rodent at the end of February. (Screen shot)
North Okanagan owl survives poisoning, flies off to find mate

Henry the great horned owl returned to location he was found suffering from secondary poisoning

A man, right, who was holding a sign that said “Hold CCP Liable” disrupts a peaceful rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. After a brief scuffle the man was escorted to an area away from the crowd by police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PHOTOS: Stop Asian Hate Rally draws hundreds to Vancouver Art Gallery

Anti-Asian hate crimes have increased more than 700 per cent in the last year

People wear face masks as they wait for the start of a performance of MOB at the Centaur Theatre in Montreal, Sunday, March 28, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Certain health and safety measures have been eased in the province of Quebec allowing theatres, churches and gyms to have up to 250 people on their premises. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canadians answer what they think post-COVID-19 life will look like in new survey

More than 60 per cent also felt pessimistic about how the pandemic will affect the economy and travel

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Eva Pölöskey of Accent Chocolates on Main Street has been as busy as the Easter bunny handcrafting special chocolate Easter eggs. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
Penticton chocolatiers make egg-cellent treats just in time for Easter

Accent Chocolates has been busy making hand-painted Easter eggs

Most Read