Rogers new customer solutions center is located in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Rogers celebrates virtual opening of its new Customer Solution Centre in Kelowna

The centre will bring a total of 350 new jobs to the local economy by 2021

Rogers Communications announced today it has virtually opened its new B.C. customer solution centre in Kelowna, celebrating with more than 100 new team members already hired and trained virtually.

The centre will bring a total of 350 new jobs to the local economy by 2021, as part of the company’s fully Canadian based customer service team. All positions will be work from home until the new Kelowna centre can be safely opened.

“When we first announced our plan to open this new customer solution centre, none of us could have imagined we would be opening virtually, but we could not be more excited to welcome our new team from across the Okanagan region,” said Rick Sellers, president of B.C. Region, Rogers Communications.

“Today marks an important step in our plan to deliver the best possible experience to our customers while strengthening our commitment to Kelowna with hundreds of new jobs.”

READ MORE: UBCO celebrates 15th year by highlighting alumni artworks

At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, Rogers acted quickly to pivot its operations to keep Canadians connected, and customers and teams safe. This included shifting most of its customer solution centre teams to work from home, including the newly hired Kelowna team. When the time is right, Rogers looks forward to welcoming employees to the new centre and continuing to build on a strong employee culture and vibrant workplace.

Employees at the new Kelowna centre will handle approximately one million customer interactions each year, joining Rogers’ Burnaby team in providing even more customer service in the Pacific Time Zone. The Burnaby Customer Solution Centre, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, opened in September 1995 and has grown to a team of 600 people, handling over 30 million calls since opening.

“The opening of the virtual customer solution centre demonstrates the adaptability of businesses like Rogers,” said Michelle Mungall, minister of jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness.

“The centre will bring many benefits to people in the region, including the creation of good, family-supporting jobs that will provide a welcome boost to the local economy.”

READ MORE: Cover up your trash, keep bears out: Regional District of Central Okanagan

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids
Next story
Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Just Posted

Rogers celebrates virtual opening of its new Customer Solution Centre in Kelowna

The centre will bring a total of 350 new jobs to the local economy by 2021

Morning Start: The World’s Oldest Hotel Has Been Operating Since 705 A.D.

Your morning start for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020

Ex-Kelowna city councillor reappointed to ALC

Gerry Zimmermann accepts another two year term to Agricultural Land Commission.

UBCO celebrates 15th year by highlighting alumni artworks

Former fine arts students are to show their work at the Kelowna Art Gallery

Cover up your trash, keep bears out: Regional District of Central Okanagan

There have been several bear sightings in South East Kelowna, West Kelowna and Peachland

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

Interior Health reports four new cases of COVID-19

First hospitalization since mid-August announced

Rail traffic starts moving after 60-car derailment near Hope

Clean up effort ongoing after 60 cars carrying potash crashed along a rail bridge

Spoon-wielding man draws police presence in Penticton

Police say no one was harmed during the incident

B.C.’s COVID-19 economic recovery plan: Top 5 things you need to know

Jobs training, tax incentives for employers to hire staff and more

March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

Organizers say they want to give frontline communities a bigger say in nearby logging

Most Read