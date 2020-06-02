Rogers Communications begins virtual hiring for 350 jobs in Kelowna

Rogers Communications Centre will create 350 jobs in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Rogers Communications has begun hiring for its new B.C. customer solutions center in Kelowna, bringing in 250 new jobs into the local economy by 202o1.

With the company’s priorities continuing to be the safety and well-being of all team members, all positions will be work from home until the new centre in Kelowna can be safely opened.

“We are proud to invest in Kelowna and help boost the local economy by hiring for high quality jobs that will keep our customers connected to their world, which is critical now more than ever,” said Rick Sellers, president of B.C. region, Rogers Communications.

“We are excited to tap into the exceptional talent in the Okanagan region for our B.C. customer solution centre, which will provide further support for Rogers and Fido customers in the Pacific time zone.”

Employees at the new centre will handle roughly one million Rogers and Fido customer interactions each year. New roles posted on the Rogers website include customer solution specialists, team managers, senior managers and support positions, such as human resources and IT. The new Kelowna center will be part of Rogers customer service teams, all located in Canada.

Hiring and training for new team members will be conducted virtually with employees working from home until both construction is complete in the fall and the site can be safely opened with physical distancing and strict sanitation protocols in place.

“Rogers investment in a new customer solution centre once again shows that B.C. is a great place for businesses to grow,” said Michelle Mungall, minister of jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness.

“With this new centre in place, the region will benefit with more family-supporting jobs, which are especially needed at this time.”

“I am very pleased that 350 new jobs are coming to Kelowna as a result of Rogers decision to invest in our city”, said Colin Basran, mayor of Kelowna.

“This sizable investment shows the confidence that Rogers has in the region and in our talented workforce.”

