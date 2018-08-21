Tara Slone (right) interviews NHL alumni Jyrki Lumme and Kirk McLean in downtown Williams Lake in January 2017 during a Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour stop in the B.C. city. —Image: Monica Lamb-Yorski

Rogers Hometown Hockey to make a stop in West Kelowna

West Kelowna to be one of 25 locations that featured during NHL broadcasts in the upcoming season

The 2018-19 schedule for the fifth annual Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour has been released and one of the stops will be West Kelowna.

The fifth season of the family friendly hockey celebration will features two days of live entertainment at each stop, as well as hockey-themed events for all ages, NHL alumni and celebrity appearances as well as an outdoor viewing of a national NHL game broadcast hosted by Ron MacLean and Tara Stone on Sportsnet.

There will be 25 stops across the country during the upcoming NHL season.

West Kelowna will be stop number 16 on the tour. Other B.C. stops will include CFB Esquimalt on Vancouver Island, Langley and Whistler.

Here’s the full tour schedule:

October 2018

• Oct. 5-7 – Kitchener, ON

Broadcast Matchup: Toronto @ Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Oct. 13-14 – Parry Sound, ON

Broadcast Matchup: Carolina @ Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet 360)

• Oct. 20-21 – London, ON

100th Episode Broadcast Matchup: Calgary @ N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet 360)

• Oct. 27-28 – Burlington, ON

Broadcast Matchup: Ottawa @ Vegas, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet ONE & Sportsnet 360)

November 2018

• Nov. 3-4 – Nepean, ON

Broadcast Matchup: Tampa Bay @ Ottawa, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Nov. 10-11 – Glace Bay, NS

Broadcast Matchup: New Jersey @ Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Nov. 17-18 – Mount Pearl, NL

Broadcast Matchup: Vegas @ Edmonton, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Nov. 24-25 – Dieppe, NB

Broadcast Matchup: Calgary @ Arizona, 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT (Sportsnet)

December 2018

• Dec. 1-2 – Boisbriand, QC

Broadcast Matchup: San Jose @ Montreal, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Dec. 8-9 – Aurora, ON

Broadcast Matchup Doubleheader

Montreal @ Chicago, 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Calgary @ Edmonton, 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Dec. 15-16 – Chatham-Kent, ON

Broadcast Matchup: Tampa @ Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Dec. 22-23 – Mississauga, ON

Holiday Broadcast Matchup: Detroit @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Dec. 29-30 – Collingwood, ON

Broadcast Matchup: Vegas @ Arizona, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

January 2019

• Jan. 5-6 – Strathcona County, AB

Broadcast Matchup: Edmonton @ Anaheim, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Jan. 12-13 – Langley, BC

Broadcast Matchup: Florida @ Vancouver, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Jan.19-20 – West Kelowna, BC

Broadcast Matchup: Arizona @ Toronto, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

February 2019

• Feb. 2-3 – Leduc, AB

Broadcast Matchup: Edmonton @ Montreal, 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Feb. 9-10 – Whistler, BC

Broadcast Matchup: Toronto @ N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Feb. 16-17 – CFB Esquimalt, BC

Support Our Troops Broadcast Matchup: Montreal @ Florida, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• Feb. 23-24 – Okotoks, AB

Broadcast Matchup: Calgary @ Ottawa, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

March 2019

• March 2-3 – Winkler, MB

Broadcast Matchup: Winnipeg @ Columbus, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• March 9-10 – Steinbach, MB

Broadcast Matchup: Winnipeg @ Washington, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• March 16-17 – Lethbridge, AB

Broadcast Matchup: Vancouver @ Dallas, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• March 23-24 – Enoch Cree Nation, AB

Broadcast Matchup: Montreal @ Carolina, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

• March 30-31 – Saskatoon, SK

Broadcast Matchup: Calgary @ San Jose, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

