Roller Nights coming to Kelowna’s Stuart Park

Rollerskating will be a weekly event throughout the summer

One of the most underrated summer activities is rollerskating and now’s your chance to become part of the skate community.

Valley Roller Skate, which was formed at the beginning of the pandemic, has teamed up with the City of Kelowna to start Roller Nights. The idea is to give people the chance to hang out, be active, and take part in rollerskating lessons.

Roller Nights will be at Stuart park every Tuesday starting Jul. 12 and running until Aug. 30. Every week there will be a live DJ, as well as games and prizes.

Every session will run from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and admission is free. Skate rentals are $10.

Valley Roller Skate was founded in Mar. 2020 as a fun and active way to stay active during the pandemic. In just over two years, they’ve grown to have more than 270 members across the Okanagan.

CommunityEventsKelowna