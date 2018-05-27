Rolling into Bike to Work Week

Kelowna, Lake Country and West Kelowna will all be rolling into Bike to Work week

It’s time to oil your chain and put on your helmet.

Monday marks the start of Bike to Work and School Week in the Central Okanagan, and it continues until June 3.

Residents can swing by the kick-off event from 6:30 to 9 a.m. at the Landmark Centre for breakfast, coffee and a chance to win prizes. Kelowna’s Mayor Basran will be bicycling in to officially launch the 2018 Bike to Work and School Week at 8 a.m.

“We continue to work toward prioritizing walking and cycling as safe, convenient and practical ways to get around our community,” said Mayor Basran, in a press release.

“I look forward to seeing everyone out on their bikes throughout the week.”

Six Celebration Stations will be hosted throughout the Central Okanagan, where participants can enjoy free refreshments, bike checks and yoga. Participants can also enter the prize draw for the daily bike giveaway and a chance to win other prizes.

Local sponsors and community partners are also hosting a number of satellite stations throughout the week across the region.

More than 30 schools have signed up to participate in this year’s Bike and Walk to School week. People driving in school zones are reminded to always be vigilant around students and parents who may be biking or walking to school.

For registration, prize details and event information, visit smartTRIPS.ca.

