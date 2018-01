Heavy congestion on Benvoulin Road between KLO Road and Springfield Road

The weather has created some slippery road conditions today in Kelowna.

A single-vehicle rollover occurred on Benvoulin Road between KLO Road and Springfield Road this morning at approximately 9 a.m.

Witnesses say one person was taken in an ambulance.

As emergency crews work to remove one of the vehicles from a ditch, traffic is backed up heading towards Springfield Road.

Kelowna Cap News has put a call out to RCMP for details.

More to come.