Rollover crash in West Kelowna at Old Okanagan Highway

No serious injuries have been reported from the May 1, crash

No serious injuries reported from a rollover and two vehicle collision in West Kelowna.

Emergency services responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Asquith Rd. and the Old Okanagan Highway before 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.

A Nissan sedan was seen rolled over in the ditch while the other vehicle was found with damage to its front bumper and hood.

Both vehices had to be removed from the scene by a tow truck and debris clean up was required.

Police the fire department and ambulance on the scene
