Rollover in downtown Westbank injures two

An SUV flipped on to its roof Wednesday at the intersection of Dobbin and Hebert in West Kelowna

  • Aug. 15, 2018 2:00 p.m.
  • News

Two people were reportedly injured in a vehicle rollover Wednesday afternoon in downtown Westbank.

At around 1:30 p.m., a white SUV flipped on to its roof near the intersection of Dobbin Road (Highway 97) and Hebert Road.

Two people inside the vehicle were taken to hospital by ambulance. The extent of the injuries are unknown, as is the exact cause of the rollover.

An ambulance, along with police and fire personnel were all called to the scene.

The Capital News will update the story when more information becomes available.

