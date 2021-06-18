Rollover near Vernon sends 2 to hospital

Highway 6 closed temporarily while emergency crews extricated occupants

A truck rolled several times off Highway 6 in Coldstream Thursday night, sending two to hospital. (RCMP photo)

A truck rolled several times off Highway 6 in Coldstream Thursday night, sending two to hospital. (RCMP photo)

A truck flipped several times in Coldstream sending two to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday night.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the rollover in the 6800-block of Highway 6 on June 17 around 8 p.m.

Witnesses told investigators the truck was travelling east when it lost control and left the roadway causing the vehicle to flip several times, eventually coming to a rest in the ditch.

Two people were safely extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed temporarily in both directions while crews worked.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision and has not already spoken to investigators, to contact Const. Boudreau of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

