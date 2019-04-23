Rollover on Dillworth Drive

A car accident has resulted in one car rolling onto its side

UPDATE 10:00 a.m.

The two vehicle collision on Dillworth Drive and Springfield Road put a Ford Explorer on its side, sending two women to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The vehicles have been removed and traffic is now moving smoothly.

A vehicle has rolled over on Dillworth Drive and Springfield Road.

Parker McCormick witnessed the accident and said that it was a T-bone.

Traffic has slowed in the area. Try to take an alternative route if possible.

A reporter is on scene.

