A car accident has resulted in one car rolling onto its side. Laryn Gilmour-Black Press

Rollover on Dillworth Drive

A car accident has resulted in one car rolling onto its side

UPDATE 10:00 a.m.

The two vehicle collision on Dillworth Drive and Springfield Road put a Ford Explorer on its side, sending two women to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The vehicles have been removed and traffic is now moving smoothly.

——-

A vehicle has rolled over on Dillworth Drive and Springfield Road.

A car accident has resulted in one car rolling onto its side.

Parker McCormick witnessed the accident and said that it was a T-bone.

Traffic has slowed in the area. Try to take an alternative route if possible.

A reporter is on scene.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s former health minister to seek federal Liberal nomination in Kamloops
Next story
Ceremonies, vigils planned in Toronto to honour victims of deadly van attack

Just Posted

Social media flooded with love for woman found dead on Kelowna beach

“We lost a sister. Because that is what we are it is a sisterhood and I can’t help but feel anything but sadness.”

District of Peachland reviews cannabis regulations in Okanagan

Staff intend to build bylaws by tailoring regulations in neighbouring communities

Rollover on Dillworth Drive

A car accident has resulted in one car rolling onto its side

Okanagan short story contest winners to be announced at Milkcrate Records

The public reading is free and open to the public

Duck rescue: Kelowna men save ducklings from storm drain

Local retirees saved some local ducks from certain death.

An unconventional marriage: What’s age got to do with it?

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Police say they are investigating the posts on Facebook, after local MLA forwarded screenshots

Pug life: B.C. town boasts waggish list of dog names

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered in White Rock

Organ donation push on as Okanagan officer fights for life

Those interested in becoming an donor should visit taketwominutes.ca to sign up

VIDEO: Fish farming company launches $30-million vessel to treat salmon for sea lice in B.C. waters

Freshwater treatment an improvement but fish farms should be removed from sea, says conservationist

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Despite five extra weeks’ parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey

One reason people said dads don’t need leave is because they can just bond with their kids at weekend

Vintage bottles, magic cards, a 1969 Playboy: Quirky items found in historic B.C. buildings

Crews set aside some of the funkier pieces emerging from the construction rubble

PHOTOS: Inside the ‘shoe house’ in Northern B.C.

A rare look inside the famous Kitseguecla Lake Road shoe house, with a tour led by owner Toby Walsh

Most Read