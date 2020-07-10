Rollover on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Traffic on Highway 97 is backed up in the southbound lanes

Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle rollover on Highway 97 in Kelowna.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on Friday in the southbound lanes of Highway 97 before Elk Road.

The occupants of the vehicle had to be extricated and at least one person had to be taken to hospital.

Only one lane of Highway 97 is open and traffic is back up to Daimler Drive.

Motorists are cautioned traffic in the area is slowly going, while emergency crews remain on scene.

car crash