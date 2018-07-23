Rollover on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

A possible government vehicle has crashed on Highway 97 near West Kelowna

What appears to be a B.C. government vehicle has flipped on to its side in the ditch along Highway 97.

The incident was first reported about 4 p.m. in West Kelowna near Gorman’s Mill headed toward Peachland.

Traffic was slow going through the area while emergency crews were on scene.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, as there was only one vehicle involved and there wasn’t any debris on the highway.

BC Ambulance attended the scene, but it’s not known if anyone was taken to hospital.

