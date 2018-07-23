Rollover on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

A possible government vehicle has crashed on Highway 97 near West Kelowna

What appears to be a B.C. government vehicle has flipped on to its side in the ditch along Highway 97.

The incident was first reported about 4 p.m. in West Kelowna near Gorman’s Mill headed toward Peachland.

RELATED: Peachland wildfire mapped at over 1,500 hectares

Traffic was slow going through the area while emergency crews were on scene.

RELATED: Monday afternoon update on wildfires and evacuations

It’s unclear what caused the crash, as there was only one vehicle involved and there wasn’t any debris on the highway.

BC Ambulance attended the scene, but it’s not known if anyone was taken to hospital.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘A lot more vigorous:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco in third period with new physio

Just Posted

Aftermath: recovering after Highway 33 high velocity car crash in Kelowna on June 20

Karla Mindel was asleep in the passenger seat when she heard her friend shout ‘meridian!’

Tours of Kelowna takes guests on journey through time

Free guided walks through Kelowna’s cultural district have begun

Okanagan Wildfires: Monday afternoon update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday morning look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Update: Peachland wildfire mapped at over 1,500 hectares

Smoke may increase today around the valley

UPDATE: Blaze spotted near Postill Lake

Blaze spotted near Postill Lake in Kelowna

Okanagan Wildfires: Monday afternoon update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday morning look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Wildfire near Spences Bridge closes Highway 1

Crews are on site fighting the fire from the air and the ground.

Penticton Indian Band lifts evac alert

Mount Conkle wildfire being consistently held

Aftermath: recovering after Highway 33 high velocity car crash in Kelowna on June 20

Karla Mindel was asleep in the passenger seat when she heard her friend shout ‘meridian!’

Security forces scramble as man approaches ceremonial guard on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Connecting Kelowna’s past to the present

Guided Cultural District tours offered this summer

Nomination deadline looms for Okanagan Building Awards

The nomination deadline for the Commercial Building Awards competition is fast approaching

Reports of sex assault in B.C. spike after #MeToo goes viral: Stats Canada

The agency says reports of aggravated sexual assault went up by nearly 50 per cent

Coal dust blowing from rail cars in Shuswap prompts project

CP Rail, Teck Resources Ltd. say they’ll spray rail cars from a mobile water station near Revelstoke

Most Read