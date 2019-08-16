UPDATE: Machinery malfunctions in Lake Country sending one man to hospital

The accident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. Friday

Update: 1:23 p.m.

One man has been sent to the hospital with unknown injuries after being ejected while working on the arm lift of a truck attached to a wood chipper.

RCMP on scene said that the man was in the bucket of the arm lift on the truck, working with the wood chipper when the trucks’s brakes came off and sent the truck down a hill.

The truck then crashed into a fence which ejected the man from the arm lift bucket.

Emergency crews remain on scene and traffic is slowly getting by near the intersection of Oyama Road and Allison Road in Lake Country.

________

Update: 1:06 p.m.

Oyama Road in Lake Country has been closed after a car accident Friday afternoon.

Initial unconfirmed reports suggest a vehicle rollover and a body thrown from a vehicle near the intersection of Oyama Road and Allison Road.

Fire crews and BC Emergency Service teams are on scene.

Both directions on Oyama Road are closed and drivers are being rerouted.

________

Original: 12:45 p.m.

Reports of a rollover in Lake Country were reported Friday afternoon.

The rollover, as well as an alleged body thrown from a vehicle were reported just before 12:30 p.m on Oyama Road.

A Black Press reporter is en route to the scene.

More details to come.

With files from Michael Rodriguez

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture has been missing for a year

Just Posted

UPDATE: Machinery malfunctions in Lake Country sending one man to hosptial

The accident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. Friday

Okanagan cider earns Best Cider of the Year award

BC Tree Fruits’s Broken Ladder Apple & Hops takes 1st at WineAlign National Wine Awards of Canada.

Okanagan partners respond to provincial ride-hailing requirements

The Sustainable Transportation Partnership of the Central Okanagan states its position

GoFundMe campaign raises $16,000 overnight for new Kelowna mother

Specialists are suspecting Lindsay Austin has a very rare autoimmune disease

Kelowna’s Journey Home executive director quits

Gaylene Askland was on the job for just six months, leading the city’s strategy to fight homelessness

VIDEO: Dashcams are ‘unbiased witness’ when bad things happen to good drivers

The cameras sell for between $200 and $500, and are becoming increasingly popular

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

Shuswap ‘space pioneer’ dies at age 95, leaves amazing legacy

Bruce Aikenhead would bring astronaut friends like Chris Hadfield to Vernon science centre

Vernon Queen Silver Star candidates announced

Half-dozen young ladies vying for 60th Vernon royalty crowns

Art auction for Okanagan cultural centre makes a splash

Vernon’s Caetani Centre’s 8th Splash of Red raises funds for cultural hub

Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture has been missing for a year

Agassiz’s Fraser River Lodge owner baffled how theft went undetected

Evacuation alert lifted for Shuswap residences following 2017 landslide

CSRD rescinds alert for four properties along Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road

Purple fentanyl among items seized in drug bust in Abbotsford

Youth being recruited as drivers for more-established drug dealers, police say

Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

A total of 538 people have died betwene January and June, BC Coroners Service reports

Most Read