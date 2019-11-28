From left: RONA Penticton manager Chris Norlen and employees Waleed Raza, David Farebrother, Crystal Snow, Laszlo Lakatos and Lorraine Lockhart present a cheque to SOWINS executive director Debbie Scarborough for $13,333. The funds were raised through the store in the month of September through the Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign. (Contributed)

RONA Penticton donates $13,333 to SOWINS

The non-profit society helps women and children experiencing or fleeing abuse in the South Okanagan

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society (SOWINS) recently received a generous gift from RONA Penticton.

The non-profit society which helps women and children experiencing or fleeing abuse, and as part of the Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign, received a cheque for $13,333 from the RONA Penticton.

According to a release from the society, the store ran a fundraising campaign throughout the month of September and it is also supporting the society’s Share the Spirit of Christmas campaign.

READ MORE: Give back this holiday season with SOWINS Share the Spirit campaign

“RONA Penticton is sponsoring hampers with gifts and food for families experiencing or at risk of abuse in our community,” states the release.

The Share the Spirit campaign runs until the end of December and residents can support it by making a donation, dropping off a new gift for a child or mother, or by sponsoring a hamper for a family in need.

For more information about the SOWINS Share the Spirit of Christmas campaign, visit the society’s website.

RONA Penticton donates $13,333 to SOWINS

