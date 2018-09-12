Rope rescue underway near Brenda Mines

Initial reports say a car has gone over a cliff

Update: 3:17 p.m. The Kelowna RCMP released the following statement regarding the incident on the Okanagan Connector Wednesday afternoon:

“Officers at the scene confirm that the vehicle occupant has been brought back up the embankment and is being medically assessed.

On Sept. 12, 2018 at 1:21 pm West Kelowna RCMP were called to assist B.C. Ambulance Service who were responding to a report of a single vehicle rollover collision along Highway 97C near the Brenda Mine Road off ramp.

Emergency crews are on scene at this time.

Initial reports to emergency crews indicated that the vehicle involved went down an approximate 100 foot embankment.

Traffic Services investigators with RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services have also responded to the scene to assist.”

Update: Initial reports from the RCMP say one vehicle was involved with one person inside. That person is believed to out of the vehicle and is described as up and walking. It’s not clear the extent of any injuries yet. An investigation is continuing.

The accident occurred around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Update: Reports are an air medical evacuation team has been dispatched to the scene.

Original story: Rescue crews are believed to be responding to reports of a car over a cliff near Brenda Mines, on the Coquihalla Connector west of Peachland.

Unconfirmed reports say a rope rescue was underway Wednesday afternoon.

More information to come.

