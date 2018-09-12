Rope rescue underway near Brenda Mines

Initial reports say a car has gone over a cliff

Update: 3:17 p.m. The Kelowna RCMP released the following statement regarding the incident on the Okanagan Connector Wednesday afternoon:

“Officers at the scene confirm that the vehicle occupant has been brought back up the embankment and is being medically assessed.

On Sept. 12, 2018 at 1:21 pm West Kelowna RCMP were called to assist B.C. Ambulance Service who were responding to a report of a single vehicle rollover collision along Highway 97C near the Brenda Mine Road off ramp.

Emergency crews are on scene at this time.

Initial reports to emergency crews indicated that the vehicle involved went down an approximate 100 foot embankment.

Traffic Services investigators with RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services have also responded to the scene to assist.”

Update: Initial reports from the RCMP say one vehicle was involved with one person inside. That person is believed to out of the vehicle and is described as up and walking. It’s not clear the extent of any injuries yet. An investigation is continuing.

The accident occurred around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Update: Reports are an air medical evacuation team has been dispatched to the scene.

Original story: Rescue crews are believed to be responding to reports of a car over a cliff near Brenda Mines, on the Coquihalla Connector west of Peachland.

Unconfirmed reports say a rope rescue was underway Wednesday afternoon.

More information to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Carole James unmoved by B.C. speculation tax concerns
Next story
‘It’s coming straight for us’: Canadians in Florence’s path prepare for worst

Just Posted

Rope rescue underway near Brenda Mines

Initial reports say a car has gone over a cliff

Hiking Mount Eneas after the wildfire in Peachland

A hike to see the ‘resilience of nature’ is set for Thursday

Former Kelowna chamber president launches mayoral bid

Tom Dyas has announced his is running for Kelowna Mayor

Kelowna mayor seeking provincial support for homelessness plan at UBCM

Colin Basran success of Journey Home Strategy requires provincial funding

Liberal MLA questions B.C.’s new rural political party, NDP ties

Proportional representation may draw out more fringe political parties

Vigilante B.C. motorsports dealer takes back stolen motorcycle

Owner of Pride Motorsports on Vancouver Island shares live video of recovery operation

Mother of baby revived at South Surrey, U.S. border ‘so grateful’

Six-month-old stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing

‘It’s coming straight for us’: Canadians in Florence’s path prepare for worst

Ottawa is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to that stretch of the U.S. East Coast.

All of Canada cheering for Humboldt Broncos as they return to the ice: Trudeau

It’s been five months since team’s bus and tractor-trailer crashed, killing 16 and injuring 13 others

Summerland holds two-day Fall Fair

Agricultural celebration featured plenty of exhibits and entertainment

VIDEO: Captivating footage shows B.C. cougar catching its breakfast

Cougar chases down deer, before taking a quick lounge in a Port Alberni woman’s backyard

Fall Fair returns to Fintry estate

Fair fun set for Sunday, Sept. 16

Carole James unmoved by B.C. speculation tax concerns

Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say

Princeton man charged with assault after attack on 91-year-old man

A Princeton man was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault, break and enter… Continue reading

Most Read