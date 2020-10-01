Rotary Clubs of Central Okanagan Blood Drive deemed a success

September was “Rotary Blood Drive Month” (Left to Right) Bev Kines, Canadian Blood Services, Volunteer; Lenetta Parry, President, Rotary Club of Kelowna and Blood Drive Leader; Melissa Hunt, President, West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary and Allisa Wu, President, Rotary Now stand in front of the Kelowna Blood Clinic to celebrate the success of its inaugural year, with 104 donors coming out to donate blood. (Contributed)

The Rotary Clubs of the Central Okanagan is pleased with the results of its month-long Blood Drive.

During the month of September, Rotary Clubs across the Central Okanagan, from West Kelowna to Lake Country adopted a day for Canadian Blood Services.

In total five Rotary Clubs; West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary, Rotary Club of Kelowna, Ogopogo Rotary Club, Rotary Now, Rotary Club of Lake Country and the local Rotaract Club participated.

The Rotary Clubs coordinated the event with the Canadian Blood Services, which serves the Central Okanagan area and provides blood products to the thousands of patients who need them each year.

“We are immensely grateful to donors for their cooperation, understanding and support during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gayle Voyer, territory manager with Canadian Blood Services in Kelowna.

“Blood donations across Canada since the onset of COVID-19 have helped maintain the national blood inventory and we thank local Rotary Clubs for their gift to our community.”

“Our inaugural Rotary Blood Drive, which challenged Rotarians, family and friends in the community to give blood during the month of September, resulted in 104 donors,” said Lenetta Parry, president of the Rotary Club of Kelowna and blood drive leader.

“We hope that this is an initiative we can continue to grow year over year.” Parry adds “Every donation saves three lives. This was an easy cause for our Rotary Clubs to get behind and support.”

Due to the pandemic, Canadian Blood Services has reported an increase in cancellations. They wish to remind the community that donating blood is perfectly safe at this time. All COVID-related precautions have been implemented to provide a safe donor environment.

Canadian Blood Services relies exclusively on the generosity of volunteer blood donors to support the community blood supply.

If you can, consider making a blood donation. The Kelowna donation center is open every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and every second Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

