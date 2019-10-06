Royal Winnipeg Ballet School seeks next generation of dancers in Kelowna

The auditions will take place at the Canadian School of Ballet on Oct. 16

Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet School has been active for 50 years, producing professional dancers and teachers. (Contributed)

Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet School is embarking on a tour of 18 cities across North America in search of talent, starting in Kelowna on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

The school is searching for talented young performers with the potential of becoming professional dancers or teachers.

The audition tour starts in Western Canada and heads across Canada and into the United States, ffinishing up in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Jan. 26.

“We are preparing to celebrate 50 years as a world-class professional training centre,” said school director Stephane Leonard.

“It’s important to build strong and versatile dancers, but the RWB school also believes in raising young people with a strong work ethic and leadership skills, who excel in academics. I’m amazed by the students’ artistry, dedication, passion, and discipline every day.”

READ MORE: Okanagan families ‘Latch On’ for Kelowna Breastfeeding Challenge

Over the duration of the tour around 700 hopeful dancers will audition for one of three full-time programs. These programs include ballet academic (Grade 6 and up), aspirant (post-secondary) and teacher training (post-secondary).

Auditions run one hour and are conducted in groups decided by age. No previous training is required for young students and no special preparation is required for the class. In the audition, students will be led through barre and centre work, during which time they will be assessed on talent, aptitude for classic dance, flexibility, co-ordination, musicality and artistry of motion.

“I, myself, was a late starter to dance and was lucky enough to have a professional career in the industry,” said Leonard.

“The experience of auditioning something you never forget, regardless of your age or where your career takes you. It is so valuable because it allows you to discover and challenge yourself, build courage and learn to enjoy the journey.”

The Kelowna auditions take place at the Canadian School of Ballet on Oct. 16.

For more information visit the RWB School website.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.