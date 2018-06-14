Rumuneration hike for RDCO directors

One-time increase of 14.25% to offset loss of tax-free indemnity

It was the Regional District of Central Okanagan board’s turn this week to deal with the elimination of the one-third non-taxable allowance of their annual stipends.

Gail Given, chair of the Regional District of Central Okanagan board.

Central Okanagan Board of Education and Kelowna city council both approved indemnity increases to cover the remuneration tax-free loss along with added tax and Canada Pension changes.

The regional district followed suit, adopting a resolution calling for a one-time 14.25 per cent increase.

That increase will amount to just over a $2,300 increase for municipal directors, $2,890 for electoral area directors and $5,945 for the board chair.

Those increases would alter the overall remuneration to $47,671.39 for the board chair, $23,176.08 for electoral area directors and $18,540.93 for municipal directors.

