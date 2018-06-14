Rumuneration hike for RDCO directors

It was the Regional District of Central Okanagan board’s turn this week to deal with the elimination of the one-third non-taxable allowance of their annual stipends.
|Gail Given, chair of the Regional District of Central Okanagan board.
Central Okanagan Board of Education and Kelowna city council both approved indemnity increases to cover the remuneration tax-free loss along with added tax and Canada Pension changes.
The regional district followed suit, adopting a resolution calling for a one-time 14.25 per cent increase.
That increase will amount to just over a $2,300 increase for municipal directors, $2,890 for electoral area directors and $5,945 for the board chair.
Those increases would alter the overall remuneration to $47,671.39 for the board chair, $23,176.08 for electoral area directors and $18,540.93 for municipal directors.
