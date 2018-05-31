Rural property tax notices sent out for Central Okanagan owners

Tax notices for those living in Central Okanagan East and West electoral areas now in the mail

Property owners in the unincorporated electoral regional district areas of Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West will soon receive rural property tax notices from the provincial government.

All property owners in the Central Okanagan are reminded that the regional district doesn’t collect taxes directly and doesn’t accept property tax payments. Instead, the province collects rural property tax notice payments and the taxes for regional district purposes are included on municipal tax notices which are directly collected from property owners within the City of Kelowna, City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country and District of Peachland.

If they qualify, property owners in the two unincorporated rural electoral areas may complete their Home Owner Grant application (remittance coupon at the bottom of the property tax notice) and make their tax payment, payable to the Minister of Finance, at most financial institutions and through their electronic payment services; through their mortgage agreement; or enrolling in online eTaxBC.

They may also be sent by mail to:

Surveyor of Taxes,

P.O. Box 9446 Stn Prov Govt,

Victoria, BC V8W 9V6

Property owners in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West Electoral Areas with questions about their Rural Property Tax Notice should contact the Surveyor of Taxes at 1-888-355-2700; by email at ruraltax@gov.bc.ca or they can go online to the Ministry of Finance website.

To avoid any penalty, please ensure rural property taxes are paid by July 3rd, 2018. There are also a number of provincial government property tax deferment programs available that qualifying property owners may wish to consider. Details on these are available on the Ministry website.

Property owners in the City of Kelowna, City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country, and District of Peachland must direct their property tax payments to their local government.

