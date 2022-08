The t-bone crash did not result in serious injuries

A two-vehicle collision has caused delays on Harvey Ave.

The t-bone crash at the intersection of Harvey Ave. and Burtch Rd. did not result in serious injuries but it has caused significant delays for commuters.

A truck, towing a trailer, is blocking all but one lane of traffic.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashCity of Kelowna