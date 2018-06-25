Contributed

Rusko comes to Kelowna

Sapphire will host the world famous DJ

By Matthew Abrey

One of the dubstep genre’s biggest stars is coming to Kelowna this Saturday.

Rusko, a world-renowned DJ from the United Kingdom, will be gracing the Sapphire Nightclub stage Saturday, June 29 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Related: Timely documentary showcases empowered female DJs

Rusko, whose actual name is Christopher Mercer, has spawned international hits such as ‘What Do You Take Me For?’, ‘Cockney Thug’ and ‘Woo Boost.’

The British electronic music icon has had a string of health issues over the last year, after being diagnosed with gastric lymphoma in May of 2017, leading to the DJ taking a step back from performing. However, he has appeared to be back in decent health in recent months, and recently returned to the stage in February of this year.

Related: Fruitcake: Kelowna’s new gay club scene

A limited number of tickets are available for the 19+ event, and can purchased online at http://blueprint.electrostub.com/event.cfm?id=194942&cart.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Crews working to restore power to thousands in Okanagan
Next story
Tree rips through West Kelowna home like javelin

Just Posted

Water usage advisory issued for those without power

Residents in Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates asked to limit water use

Kelowna speech pathologist wins ‘Golden Apple’

Lynda Martyn honoured at 12th annual BC Health Care Awards

Rusko comes to Kelowna

Sapphire will host the world famous DJ

UPDATE: Crews working to restore power to thousands in Okanagan

Lumby, Vernon, Armstrong, Spallumcheen and Enderby all dealing with outages from overnight storm

B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appear in court

Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope

More rain on the way

Environment Canada is calling for thunderstorms in the Okanagan - Shuswap

Fundraiser started for B.C. city councillor’s breakfast meetings

It is a tongue-in-cheek effort to defend councillor’s expense record using a GoFundMe page

Developer seeks to overturn Jumbo resort decision

Glacier Resort Ltd seeks to quash ‘not substantially started’ ruling from former cabinet minister

Jogger who crossed U.S. border accidentally a warning to Canadians: expert

Cedella Roman, 19, was detained for two weeks in the United States

Former Penticton Indian Band administrator files civil lawsuit

Civil lawsuit launched against the Penticton Indian Band for wrongful dismissal

B.C. introducing stricter payday-lending law

The new rules go into effect September 1

VIDEO: Horse owned by B.C. breeder wins prestigious Ascot race

Victory for John and Tanya Gunther follows Triple Crown win

Shuswap farmers find success with super berry

High Mountain Farm’s haskap berry business continues to blossom

Lovsin on Round 8 in golfathon

Raising money for ALS in marathon at Spallumcheen Golf &CC

Most Read