Rusko comes to Kelowna

By Matthew Abrey

One of the dubstep genre’s biggest stars is coming to Kelowna this Saturday.

Rusko, a world-renowned DJ from the United Kingdom, will be gracing the Sapphire Nightclub stage Saturday, June 29 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Rusko, whose actual name is Christopher Mercer, has spawned international hits such as ‘What Do You Take Me For?’, ‘Cockney Thug’ and ‘Woo Boost.’

The British electronic music icon has had a string of health issues over the last year, after being diagnosed with gastric lymphoma in May of 2017, leading to the DJ taking a step back from performing. However, he has appeared to be back in decent health in recent months, and recently returned to the stage in February of this year.

A limited number of tickets are available for the 19+ event, and can purchased online at http://blueprint.electrostub.com/event.cfm?id=194942&cart.

