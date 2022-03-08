(Photo/Russell Peters Facebook)

(Photo/Russell Peters Facebook)

Russell Peters coming to Prospera Place

Kelowna one of four B.C. stops on Act Your Age world tour

Russel Peters is coming to Kelowna.

The Toronto-born comedian, actor and producer will perform at Prospera Place on June 25 as part of his “Act Your Age” world tour. Other B.C. dates are Victoria on June 22, Vancouver on June 23 and Prince George on June 24. Tickets for the Kelowna show go on sale Mar. 11 at 10:00 a.m.

Peters married his now wife, Ali, on Feb. 20 at the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, California. He was also recently named as one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Comics of All Time. Peters has been awarded a Gemini, Peabody, Emmy and Canadian Screen Award. He was also the first comedian to have a comedy special on Netflix.

