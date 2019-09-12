City Hall in Kelowna, B.C (Photo-Kelowna Capital News)

Rutland Activity Centre re-opens after 2018 fire

Renovations were completed this week, just in time for the BC 55+ Games

After a fire in 2018 devastated most of the building, the Rutland Activity Centre is once again fully operational.

While programs have been running since fall 2018, many rooms were still under renovation.

The building re-opened just in time to host the billiards events for the 2019 BC 55+ Games, which kicked off in Kelowna earlier this week.

The billiards room was the last to be finished and now features brand new tables and furniture.

Rutland Activity Centre hosts dozens of programs for all ages throughout the year and is home to the Rutland Senior Centre Society, who have an active membership and offer a wide variety of programs for ages 50 and up.

