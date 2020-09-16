Rutland Centennial Park playground closed next week for upgrades

The playground will be closed between Sept. 21 and Sept. 26

The playground at Rutland Centennial Park will be closed next week between Sept. 21 and Sept. 26 to accommodate installation of electrical light bases.

Once the electrical components and irrigation have been installed, crews will begin pouring concrete and placing asphalt to create new pathways.

The park will be fenced off through the duration of the excavation to ensure public safety.

The playground will reopen on Sept. 26, with the remaining construction zone fenced off. Until completion of the project, access to the park will be available via the Rutland Road entrance.

The park is currently in its final phase of improvements which also includes an event stage, a basketball court, an ultimate frisbee field, a junior soccer field, ping pong tables, landscaping, and the construction of a new washroom. So far, new water lines and sanitary sewer components have been installed and the sports field has been prepared for development.

The total investment for this final phase of work is $3.3 million.

