Three youth in police custody for Rutland fire

A number of witnesses who saw five to six youth leaving the area

Mounties arrested three youth early Friday, following a fire at the Rutland Community Centre.

Kelowna RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department were called July 27 at 1:34 a.m. to a structure fire at the Rutland Community Centre located at 765 Dodd Road Kelowna BC.

“Patrolling officers and numerous witnesses heard an explosion coming from the direction of Dodd Road and then saw flames at the rear of the Community Centre,” said Const. Lesley Smith in a press release.

READ ALSO: CREWS BATTLE DIRTY BLAZE

“Kelowna RCMP set up a perimeter of the immediate area and spoke with a number of witnesses who saw five to six youth leaving the area on foot just before hearing a loud bang. Witnesses then saw flames crawling up the back of the building and into the roof line.”

Due to the quick response of local fire crews, the blaze was extinguished and therefore prevented any further damages to the rest of the Community Centre.

“Police were able to view video surveillance footage at the scene which assisted with the police investigation and the identification of the suspects involved” said Smith .

Police have three young persons in custody. One of those youth could be facing a charge of arson.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.