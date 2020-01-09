Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Photo - Capital News)

Rutland house fire leaves building severally damaged

The fire happened at 683 Dease Road around 3:30 a.m.

Twenty firefighters responded to a house fire in Rutland early Thursday morning.

The fire department received a 911 call reporting smoke coming from the door of 683 Dease Road around 3:16 a.m.

When crews arrived flames and smoke could be seen spreading in the interior of the building.

The fire was quickly put out, but the interior sustained extensive damage. The building was unoccupied at the time.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but is not considered suspicious at this time.

