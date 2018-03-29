Rutland kick starts Clean Up Month

Downtown Rutland is participating in Community Clean-Up Month.

Next Saturday (April 7) as part of the official kick-off, an ad hoc group of enthusiastic volunteers plan to hit the streets of downtown Rutland for a massive urban spring clean-up blitz, according to the Central Okanagan Regional District.

Waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart with the regional district said Community Clean-Up has been part of our community for more than 20 years, with kickoff events staged annually to highlight how easy it is for anyone to take part.

“Business owners, area realtors, coworkers, friends, family- they’ll all be part of the work crew. Whether it’s sweeping sidewalks, picking up litter, busting graffiti, we plan to do a massive spruce up of the area. Volunteers are really the lifeblood of this event and we celebrate all of them,” said Stewart.

Executive Director of the Uptown Rutland Business Association, Laurel D’ Andrea, said this is the third year they’ve been involved in this communal clean-up, and support from the business and neighboring community is always great.

“We’ll be focusing on the areas around Rutland’s Town Centre (off Hwy 33) as well as the residential streets that are our neighbors. The more people that come out the more we can do. You’re welcome to join up. It’s a nice way to help build community pride and teamwork,” she said.

To take part in next Saturday’s clean-up in Rutland, contact the Uptown Rutland Business Association at 250-451-9861. Or, to arrange your own Community Clean Up event, get free litter bags and gloves, and arrange to have the garbage you collect picked up when you’re done; contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250 or email recycle@cord.bc.ca.

