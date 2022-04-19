Rutland May Days cancelled for third straight year

The ongoing pandemic is once again raining on another parade in Kelowna.

Rutland’s popular May Days celebration has officially been cancelled for the third straight year.

Despite the Okanagan, and B.C. in general seemingly on the other side of COVID-19 restrictions, Rutland Park Society Treasurer Wendy Swarbrick said that much of the planning for the elaborate event needs to be done far in advance.

READ MORE: COVID cancels Rutland May Days again

“May Days is a pretty significantly-sized event,” said Swarbrick. “There’s a lot to organize, and unfortunately a lot of those decisions had to be made as early as last spring. COVID was really prevalent and totally unpredictable at that time.”

An annual event under normal circumstances, May Day regularly features a parade, midway rides, and a host of other activities.

“Contracts have to be signed, permits have to be applied for…it’s not something that we could leave until the last minute,” said Swarbrick.

As for looking to the future, Swarbrick said the Park Society will now start the planning process for 2023.

“We will be working on that. We’re looking forward to getting back to normal.”

READ MORE: Kelowna downtown location could be home to new pot shop

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelowna