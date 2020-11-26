Rutland Middle School members test positive for COVID-19

Unspecified number of individuals now self-isolating with support from local public health teams

Members of the Rutland Middle School (RMS) community have tested positive for COVID-19.

School District 23 announced the unspecified number of exposures Wednesday night (Nov. 25), saying Interior Health (IH) will be following up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case, through contact tracing.

This comes after IH reported five more COVID-19 exposures within Central Okanagan schools on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Single cases have been confirmed in the communities of Kelowna Secondary, Rutland Senior Secondary, Springvalley Middle, George Pringle Elementary and Central School’s Richter Street site.

The RMS individuals are now self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remain our highest priority,” said Kevin Kardaal, superintendent of schools, Central Okanagan Public Schools.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

The school district is currently working with IH to determine if any additional actions are required and to support ongoing communication to the RMS community.

