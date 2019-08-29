Rutland Middle School’s facilities are 71-years old. (File)

Rutland Middle School still struggling with old facilities

No upgrade, rebuild, or expansion announced on 71-year-old school despite community efforts

A brand new school year is upon us but students at Rutland Middle School (RMS) will be walking into a building older than most of their parents.

The 71-year-old facility that welcomes Rutland’s Grade 6 through eight students has seen no progress or announcement to upgrade, rebuild or expand.

A new-age education does not belong in a 71-year-old building according to RMS’s PAC president Marie Howell, who called the situation “extremely disappointing.”

“Students, teachers and staff at RMS will be returning to a school that now has 12 repurposed portables, which are eating up the shared sports fields with Rutland Senior Secondary,” she said.

“To no one’s surprise, the main core building continues to age.

“Allowing schools to age beyond their expiry dates and adding more portables to school grounds are both equally irresponsible by any government in power.”

The middle school has seen some improvements over the last few years with additional gender-neutral washrooms being added last year. Howell said that although these new facilities are appreciated, it’s a “Band-Aid solution.”

“The bigger challenges RMS will face over the next decade will be the maintenance, lack of accessibility, a steadily growing population and safety concerns for the students. All of which could be resolved with a new school,” she said.

Howell also mentions the brand new $38 million Canyon Falls Middle School as an obvious divide of old and new.

“The socio-economic divide observed between the two schools is seen in the buildings itself, the locations, and the surrounding neighbourhoods,” Howell said.

“Yet children are supposed to be attending public schools that are equivalent.”

Howell heaped praise on the students and staff of RMS for making the best of a challenging situation.

“The building will continue to be what it is but the students will not let it define them as future citizens, instead it will make them more diverse, resilient and innovative people,” she said.

“This does not mean the families in Rutland will give up on their desire to have a school building that honours the Rutland students.”

READ MORE: Passengers stranded in Kelowna in Swoop airline debacle could sue, expert says

READ MORE: The price of a loft in Kelowna can get you an acre, lakefront mansion in Quebec

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former polygamist leader sentenced 12 months jail in B.C. child bride case
Next story
Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Just Posted

Water quality advisory issued for Kelowna’s Rotary Beach

The beach has not been closed but signs have been posted on the beach

Undermanned Warriors ousted 9-1 in pre-season action

The Warriors hosted the Penticton Vees Wednesday night

Rutland Middle School still struggling with old facilities

No upgrade, rebuild, or expansion announced on 71-year-old school despite community efforts

The price of a loft in Kelowna can get you an acre, lakefront mansion in Quebec

The average price of Kelowna homes sold in July was over $1m

Blow, bucks and BMWs seized in Alberta bust with Kelowna ties

Two Kelowna men and a Kamloops woman were arrested and charged with trafficking

Scheer says Liberals deflecting from scandals with abortion, same-sex marriage

Conservatives had been expecting Andrew Scheer’s record to be an issue for them during the campaign

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

History made: Drone successfully takes prescription drugs to B.C. island

Drone carried pharmaceuticals from Duncan to Salt Spring Island

B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark

Grief, anger as family mourns Langley teen who died of apparent overdose

A funeral remembered Carson’s fun-loving life and called for change in the community

Summerland exhibit features works by 35 artists

Mixed and Merged will be show until Sept. 26

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

The B.C.-wide initiative will include messaging across social media platforms, campus pubs, media

Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier John Horgan in Surrey for the announcement

Most Read