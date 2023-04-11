Rutland neighbourhoods ready for sewer upgrades

Work on the Central Rutland Sewer Project begins Monday, April 17 west of Rutland Road South, starting on Dougall Road South.

All roads under construction will be closed, however, they will remain open to residents who live on those streets, and detour routes will be signed.

These upgrades will also include Rutland Waterworks and FortisBC Electric, and work around Belgo Elementary School will happen through the 2023 summer break.

Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions for residents and businesses.

“This is an important step forward for Kelowna, and we’re pleased to provide this critical infrastructure to benefit our citizens and environment for years to come,” said Patrick Aylard, senior project manager. “Residents will be able to connect their homes to the city’s utility once complete, allowing them the opportunity to move from septic to a safe and reliable disposal system and wastewater treatment.”

Restoration and landscaping will start shortly after sewer piping is complete on each road.

Once testing and inspections are complete, residents will be notified when their property can be connected.

Connection is not mandatory. Work is expected to be completed by early 2024.

Other sewer upgrades on Hall Road and Wildwood Road, as well as the Rio Drive area, are slated to be completed by end of 2023 with connection happening in early 2024.

Residents can learn more about the process and the project on the City of Kelowna website.

