Rutland resident warns community to keep eye on pets after spotting bobcat

The bobcat was spotted on Fitzpatrick Street on Dec. 2, 2020

A Kelowna resident is advising the Rutland community to keep their pets close after spotting a bobcat on his property.

Ria Musch-Hayden said she spotted the bobcat in a tree in his front yard on Fitzpatrick Street.

“The (bobcat) stared me down through the window and when he finally left I could see his bobbed tail,” he said. He’s really small so probably a baby bobcat.”

According to sird.bc.ca, the bobcat (Lynx rufus) prefers to avoid interactions with humans. They are territorial and solitary creatures that prey on a wide range of animals such as rodents, rabbits, fish, small or young ungulates, livestock and pets.

